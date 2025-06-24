FIH group (LON:FIH) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181.50 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.56). 5,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

