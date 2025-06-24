Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.31. 5,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 94,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Pennon Group Stock Up 3.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

