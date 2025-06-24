Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.62. 43,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 48,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $186,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

