Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.62. 43,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 48,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
