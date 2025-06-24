H. B. Fuller (FUL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect H. B. Fuller to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $894.87 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY25 guidance at $3.90-4.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.200 EPS.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.55 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.57%. H. B. Fuller’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H. B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of FUL stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. H. B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,310. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in H. B. Fuller stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered H. B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

