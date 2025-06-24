Paychex (PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY25 guidance at $4.96-5.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.960-5.050 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $151.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Paychex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.