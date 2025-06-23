Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of IGV opened at $105.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.23. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $110.84.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

