Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Financial LLP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 13,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $286.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

