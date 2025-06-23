Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $89.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

