Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,957 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IJJ opened at $120.76 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.24 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.