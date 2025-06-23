Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.