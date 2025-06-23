Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,368 shares during the period. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 2.37% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

