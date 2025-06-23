Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Park Capital Management LLC WI’s Largest Position

Park Capital Management LLC WI reduced its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,294 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 34.0% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI owned about 1.46% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $29,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,536,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,410,000 after acquiring an additional 835,677 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 724,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 610,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,751,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,770 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

