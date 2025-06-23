Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,362 Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,335,010.65. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,780 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CHE opened at $547.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $623.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

