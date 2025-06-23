EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF accounts for about 1.2% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,915,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433,280 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,970 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 867,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,114,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

