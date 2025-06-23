EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 96 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $470.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

