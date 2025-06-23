EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,258,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of EYLD opened at $34.94 on Monday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $510.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.