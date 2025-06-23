Vantage Point Financial LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFEB. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1,699.8% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 291,591 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 50,164 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 7.2%

UFEB opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $258.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

