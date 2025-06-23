Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Team Financial Group LLC

Team Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

