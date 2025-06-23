Vantage Point Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,050,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

