Vantage Point Financial LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

DFGR stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

