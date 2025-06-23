10,213 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

