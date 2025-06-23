SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Posts Earnings Results

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 125.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Up 2.9%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 52.70 ($0.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.45. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 42.80 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 69.30 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £576.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. It was the first UK listed company of its kind to invest exclusively in the energy efficiency sector. Its projects are primarily located in the UK, Europe and North America and include, inter alia, a portfolio of cogeneration assets in Spain, a portfolio of commercial and industrial solar and storage projects in the United States, a regulated gas distribution network in Sweden and a district energy system providing essential and efficient utility services on one of the largest business parks in the United States.

The Company aims to deliver shareholders value through its investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects which are driven by the opportunity to deliver lower cost, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to end users of energy.

The Company is targeting an attractive total return for shareholders of 7-8 per cent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.