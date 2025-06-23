Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stock Position Reduced by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vantage Point Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 353,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.14 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0952 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

