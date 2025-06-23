Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.70 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American International Group were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $85.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

