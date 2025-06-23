Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $178.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.85. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

