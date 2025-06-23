Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $283.61 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.53.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

