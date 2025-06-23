Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) & Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Head to Head Review

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Free Report) and Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Estee Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rejuvel Bio-Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A Estee Lauder Companies -5.89% 15.60% 3.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Estee Lauder Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Estee Lauder Companies $15.61 billion 1.74 $390.00 million ($2.42) -31.11

Estee Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estee Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Estee Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Estee Lauder Companies 0 18 4 0 2.18

Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $75.15, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rejuvel Bio-Sciences is more favorable than Estee Lauder Companies.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.