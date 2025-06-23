Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

