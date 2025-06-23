Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,397,000 after acquiring an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $88.94 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

