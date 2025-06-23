Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7%

SCHW stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $90.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

