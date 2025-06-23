Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

