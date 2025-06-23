Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Capstone Capital LLC

Capstone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 7.0% of Capstone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

