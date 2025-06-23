Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
