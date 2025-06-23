Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK opened at $114.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $93.24 and a one year high of $127.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.