Longboard Asset Management LP Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

