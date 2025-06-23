Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $207,000 in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 5,015 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $242,475.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,302.65. The trade was a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $297,562.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 711,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,890,607.18. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,765 shares of company stock worth $1,156,850. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.53. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

