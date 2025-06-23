Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.