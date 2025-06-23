Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 115 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after buying an additional 601,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

BATS:QUAL opened at $175.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.35.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.