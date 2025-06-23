Continuum Advisory LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,425,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

