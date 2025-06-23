JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

JMUB opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

