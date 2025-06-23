Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 18,149 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

