Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE WFC opened at $75.33 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

