EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $293.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,106. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

