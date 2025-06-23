Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $96.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.