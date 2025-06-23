Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 422,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 284,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

