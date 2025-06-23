Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,400. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $261.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.34 and a 200 day moving average of $264.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

