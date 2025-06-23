Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after acquiring an additional 460,154 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,936,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,010,000. Gray Foundation raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 164,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 127,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.51 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.81.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

