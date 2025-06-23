Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,240 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

