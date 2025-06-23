Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.