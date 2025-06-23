Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $53.65.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
