Head to Head Comparison: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) versus Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) and Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of O’Reilly Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of O’Reilly Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O’Reilly Automotive and Marketing Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O’Reilly Automotive $16.71 billion 4.59 $2.39 billion $2.72 32.97 Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

O’Reilly Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

O’Reilly Automotive has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Worldwide has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O’Reilly Automotive and Marketing Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O’Reilly Automotive 14.10% -167.25% 16.26% Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for O’Reilly Automotive and Marketing Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O’Reilly Automotive 0 2 14 2 3.00 Marketing Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $94.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given O’Reilly Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe O’Reilly Automotive is more favorable than Marketing Worldwide.

Summary

O’Reilly Automotive beats Marketing Worldwide on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. It also offers auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service provider service equipment. In addition, the company provide enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; and professional paint shop mixing and related materials. Further, it offers do-it-yourself and professional service for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components. Its principal automotive body components comprise hood scoops, grills, rear deck spoilers, body side moldings, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, engine components, interior dash components, and large industrial components. The company sells its products to automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers; and vehicle processing centers, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as through its Tier 1 partner companies. Marketing Worldwide Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Howell, Michigan.

